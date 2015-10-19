hang seng index weekly outlook 19 oct to 23 oct risk of consolidationpull back below 2350024000 risk
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied as expected and almost […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied as expected and almost […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied as expected and almost met the lower limit of the upside target zone at 23500 (printed a high of 23195 on last Friday, 16 October 2015).
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 22260/22180
Resistance: 23500/24000 & 25500
Next support: 21370 & 20290/20070
The Index is now approaching the risk zone of 23500/24000 where it may see a deeper retracement towards the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, a potential upleg is likely to materialise to kick start the bullish wave 3/ to target the next resistance at 25500.
However, a break below the 22260/22180 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation for a deeper slide towards 21370 before the range support at 20290/20070.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.