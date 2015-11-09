hang seng index weekly outlook 09 nov to 13 nov consolidation with 23260 as potential upside trigger

(Click to enlarge charts)   What happened last week Despite a strongly rally see in the benchmark China A50 Index, the Hong Kong 40 Index […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 9, 2015 3:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (daily)_09 Nov 2015

Hong Kong (4 hour)_09 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

 

What happened last week

Despite a strongly rally see in the benchmark China A50 Index, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) had another failed attempt to break above the stubborn trendline resistance from 26 May 2015 high as it traded sideways above the key neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 22260/22180.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.

 Key Economic Data Release/Events

  • 10 Nov (Tues) – China Consumer & Producer Price Indices for Oct @0130 GMT
  • 11 Nov (Wed) – China Fixed Asset Investment, Industrial Production & Retail Sales for Oct @5.30 GMT

 Key elements

  • The intermediate resistance for the Index is now at 23260 which coincides closely to the trendline resistance (in dotted red) from 26 May 2015 and the shorter-term trendline (in blue) joining the highs of 23 October 2015 @8pm & 04 November 2015 @8am (see 4 hour chart).
  • The key support remains at 22260/22180 which is defined by the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 29 September 2015 low to 23 October 2015 high @8pm (see 4 hour chart).
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator that gauges price momentum remains bullish above its support and the 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).
  • The exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout stands at 24120/24370 which also confluences closely with a graphical resistance seen between 27 July to 13 August 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster (50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 27 April 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low + 61.8 Fibonacci projection from 24 August 2015 low to 23 October 2015 high @8pm projected from the current low of 02 November 2015) (see 4 hour chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is still in a midst of a corrective wave 4/ (a potential triangle configuration) below the 23260 intermediate resistance before a final bullish 5/ materialises to complete the larger degree wave (a) (see 4 hour chart).

 Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 22260/22180

Resistance: 23260 & 24120/24370

Next support: 20290/20070

Conclusion

22260/22180 remains the medium-term key support for the Index and it needs to break above the 23260 intermediate resistance in order to gain impetus for a potential final push up to target the 24120/24370 zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to damage the medium-term bullish trend in place since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low for a deeper correction to towards the 20290/20070 range support linking the lows of 24 August and 29 September 2015.

 Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.