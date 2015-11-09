hang seng index weekly outlook 09 nov to 13 nov consolidation with 23260 as potential upside trigger
Despite a strongly rally see in the benchmark China A50 Index, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) had another failed attempt to break above the stubborn trendline resistance from 26 May 2015 high as it traded sideways above the key neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 22260/22180.
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 22260/22180
Resistance: 23260 & 24120/24370
Next support: 20290/20070
22260/22180 remains the medium-term key support for the Index and it needs to break above the 23260 intermediate resistance in order to gain impetus for a potential final push up to target the 24120/24370 zone.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to damage the medium-term bullish trend in place since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low for a deeper correction to towards the 20290/20070 range support linking the lows of 24 August and 29 September 2015.
