hang seng index weekly outlook 07 dec to 11 dec poised for a potential bullish breakout 2645642015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a rebound […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 7, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (daily)_07 Dec 2015

Hong Kong (4 hour)_07 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a rebound from the lower limit of the weekly pivotal support at 21830 but failed to break above the “stubborn” trendline resistance at 22600 again.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has another attempt (the 4th time since 25 May 2015) to test the trendline resistance that is linking the lower highs since 26 May  2015 at 22600 but failed to make a break through (see 4 hour chart).
  • The volatility of the Index as measured by the “Bollinger Bandwidth” has reached a low level of 0.04 which is the lowest since early June 2015. This observation suggests that the price action of the Index is due for a highly volatile breakout from its current phase of consolidation that has lasted for 1.5 months in place since 23 October 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator that measures price momentum is now turning up from its supports which represent a revival in upside momentum (see daily chart).
  • The next medium-term significant resistance stands at 24000 which is a graphical former support turns pull-back resistance seen from 27 July to 14 August 2015, the 61.8 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 24 August 2015 low to 23 October 2015 high @4pm projected from 16 November 2015 low and close to the exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see 4 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 22260/21830 (excess)

Resistance:  22600, 23530 & 24000

Next support: 20290/20070

Conclusion

Medium-term technical elements are advocating for volatility breakout.  Right now, a clear break above the 22600 intermediate resistance (the “stubborn” descending trendline) is likely to trigger a bullish breakout to retest the 23 October 2015 swing high at 23530 before targeting the significant medium-term resistance at 24000.

However, a break down below the key 22260/21830 (excess) weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected bullish expectation to see a deeper decline to retest the swing lows area of 24 August and 29 September 2015 at 20290/20070.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.