hang seng index weekly outlook 07 dec to 11 dec poised for a potential bullish breakout 2645642015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a rebound […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a rebound from the lower limit of the weekly pivotal support at 21830 but failed to break above the “stubborn” trendline resistance at 22600 again.
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 22260/21830 (excess)
Resistance: 22600, 23530 & 24000
Next support: 20290/20070
Medium-term technical elements are advocating for volatility breakout. Right now, a clear break above the 22600 intermediate resistance (the “stubborn” descending trendline) is likely to trigger a bullish breakout to retest the 23 October 2015 swing high at 23530 before targeting the significant medium-term resistance at 24000.
However, a break down below the key 22260/21830 (excess) weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected bullish expectation to see a deeper decline to retest the swing lows area of 24 August and 29 September 2015 at 20290/20070.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.