Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a bullish breakout from its former “Triangle range” sideways configuration in place since 21 April 2016 high. Positive price action configuration
Today’s key China/Hong Kong economic data releases & event
Intermediate support: 21100
Pivot (key support): 20830
Resistances: 21650 & 22090
Next support: 20320
Short-term pull-back/consolidation in progress before new rise. The Index may now see a further decline towards the intermediate support at 21100 with a maximum limit set at the 20830 daily short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the resistances of 21650 follow by 220960.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 20830 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the earlier bullish breakout from the “Triangle range” and see reintegration back into the range to test the next support at 20320 in the first step.
