Daily Outlook, Fri 08 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since hitting a high of 21176 on Monday, 04 July 2016, the […]


July 8, 2016 1:30 PM
Daily Outlook, Fri 08 July 2016

Hang Seng (4 hour)_08 Jul 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_08 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Since hitting a high of 21176 on Monday, 04 July 2016, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has tumbled by 4.10% to print a low of 20279 on Wed, 06 July 2016. The recent short-term sell-off is triggered by renewed Italian banking crisis that will have a negative domino effect across the EU financial system.

Technically speaking, the Hong Kong 50 Index is still evolving in a range/sideways configuration and has not exhibit any major toppish signals or elements.

Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday, 04 July 2016.

Key elements

  • In today’s early morning session, 07 July, the Index has shaped a decline to cover the minor gap support formed yesterday at 20470.
  • The short-term key support to watch now will be at 20250 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 24/27 June 2016 and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 24 June 2016 low (Brexit) to Monday, 04 July 2016 high of 21176.
  • The 4 hour RSI oscillator is coming close to a ascending trendline support coupled with the 1 hour Stochastic oscillator right at the oversold region. These observations suggest limited downside potential for the on-going decline as downside momentum of price action has started to wane.
  • As mentioned earlier, the Index is still evolving within a “Triangle range” configuration in place since 21 April 2016  with the upper boundary (resistance) of the range now at 21170/21280.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 20470

Pivot (key support): 20250

Resistances: 20750 & 21170/280

Next support: 19790 (lower boundary of “Triangle range”)

Conclusion

Potential push up with range configuration. As long as the 20250 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to retest yesterday’s (06 July) minor swing high area at 20750 before a further upside movement towards 21170/280 (upper boundary of “Triangle range”).

However, a break below the 20250 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide towards the lower boundary of the “Triangle range” at 19790.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

 

