Daily Outlook, Tuesday 23 Aug 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways within a bullish ascending channel since hitting a high of 23210 seen on last Thursday, 18 August.

Key elements

Current price action has pull-backed towards the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit) now acting as support at 22740.

The aforementioned ascending channel support of 22740 also confluences with the minor swing low area of 17 August 2016 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent ongoing intermediate degree rally from 03 August 2016 minor swing low of 21683 to last week high of 23210.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch upwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact at least in the short-term.

The significant short-term resistance remains at 23500 which is the upper limit of the 23200/500 risk zone where a pull-back may materialise

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22740

Resistances: 23160 & 23500

Next support: 22200 (medium-term).

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bullish bias. As long as the 22740 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to retest the minor range top at 23160 before targeting the 23500 risk level.

However, failure to hold above the 22740 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper slide towards the medium-term pivotal support of 22200

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.