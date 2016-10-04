hang seng index potential final downleg below 23750 resistance 2677672016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to evolve within a mini “symmetrical triangle” configuration in place since the 09 September 2016 high of 24406. As per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published yesterday, 03 October, elements are still positive and the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout from the aforementioned “symmetrical triangle” configuration (click here to recap).
So what is in store for today?
Pivot (key resistance): 23750
Support: 23260
Next resistance: 24070
As long as the 23750 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a final potential downleg towards 23260 to end the one month old “symmetrical triangle” consolidation before another potential impulsive up movement cycle materialises.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 23750 short-term pivotal resistance may invalidate our preferred final push down scenario to trigger a bullish breakout towards the 24070 minor swing high in the first step.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.