Daily Outlook, Wed 27 July 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped a minor setback from yesterday’s high of 22301. Interestingly, the minor setback/pull-back has tested and held above our predefined short-term intermediate support of 22070.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a bullish short-term ascending channel in place since 27 June 2016 low with the upper boundary/resistance now at 23000 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection level.

The key short-term support to watch now will be at 22070 which was yesterday’s minor swing low area that held the pull-back from 22301 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator continues to inch upwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22070

Resistances: 22700 & 23000

Next supports: 21840 & 21380 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. We have tightened the daily short-term pivotal support to 22070 for a potential further push up towards 22700 and even 23000.

However, a break below the 22070 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for a pull-back to test the lower boundary/support of the ascending channel at 21840. Only a break below 21840 may open up scope for a deeper slide towards this week medium-term pivotal support set at 21380.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.