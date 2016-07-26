hang seng index potential bullish tone remains intact above 21840 support 2671282016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to shrug off yesterday’s lacklustre performance seen in the benchmark U.S. stock indices and continued to rally towards our expected target/resistances. Hang Seng is now up by 0.91% on an intraday basis.
Interestingly, the Index has managed to outperform its regional peers as it shot up by 5% till to date after the bullish breakout seen from its former “Triangle range/consolidation” configuration on 12 July 2016. Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
Intermediate support: 22070
Pivot (key support): 21840
Resistances: 22700 & 23200
Next support: 21380 (weekly pivot)
Maintain bullish bias. As long as the 21840 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the 22700 resistance in the first step within the ascending channel configuration.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 21840 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards this week medium-term pivotal support of 21380.
