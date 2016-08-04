Daily Outlook, Thurs 04 Aug 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has gapped down earlier on Wednesday, 03 August after it reopened for trading after a whole day closure on Tuesday, 02 August due to typhoon. Interestingly, the Index has declined by 2.6% from Monday, 01 August high of 22265 and this decline has managed to stall at the 21700/600 medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published earlier on Monday, 01 August 2016.

Key elements

The 21700/600 medium-term pivotal support is defined by the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 24 June 2016 low to Monday, 01 August 2016 high.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the aforementioned ascending channel now stands at 22810/900 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 4 hour chart).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest a revival of short-term upside momentum in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 21700/600 (medium-term)

Resistances: 22265 & 22810/900

Next support: 21380

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. As long as the 21700/600 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential upleg to retest this Monday, 01 August minor swing high at 22265 before targeting the next resistance at 22810/900.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 21700/600 medium-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish bias for a deeper slide to retest the pull-back support of the former “triangle range” bullish breakout at 21380.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.