The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has been resilient as it managed to recover this morning’s earlier losses to inch back up towards the current weekly high of 22629 set on Wednesday, 10 August.
Pivot (key support): 22250
Resistances: 22810/900 & 23200
Next support: 21700 (medium-term pivot)
Further potential upside movement. As long as the 22250 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential upside movement to target the next resistances at 22810/900 and 23200.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 22250 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to test the medium-term pivotal support of 21700.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.