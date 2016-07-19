hang seng index further potential upside above 21500 2670552016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued its ascend of 3% after the bullish breakout from the former minor “Triangle rang” configuration in place since 21 April 2016 high.
Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly/medium-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 18 July 2016.
Pivot (key support): 21500
Resistance: 22170
Next support: 21100/21000 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias. As long as the 21500 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential upside movement to target the next resistance at 22170 in the first step.
On the other, failure to hold above the 21500 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold to see a slide to test this week’s medium-term pivotal support area at 21100/21000.
