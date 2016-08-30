hang seng index further potential downside below 23100 resistance 2674772016

Daily Outlook, Tues 30 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 30, 2016 2:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Tues 30 Aug 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_30 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to inch up higher today in line with the stabilization seen in the benchmark U.S. stock indices after a weak closing seen on last Friday, 26 August 2016.

However, technicals are not advocating for a constructive up move at this juncture.

Key elements

  • Despite this morning’s up move, the Index still remains below a significant resistance of 23100 that is defined by a confluence of elements. The pull-back resistance of the bearish breakdown from the former medium-term ascending channel support in place since 24 June 2016 low, the short-term descending trendline that has capped prior advances since 18 August 2016 high and yesterday’s opening gapped down.
  • The 1 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch downwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The short-term supports rest at 22740 and 22200.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 23100

Supports: 22740 & 22200

Next resistance: 23500 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Turn bearish for a potential medium-term decline. As long as the 23100 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to test the 22740 support and a break below it may add impetus for a further slide towards 22200.

On the other hand, a break above the 23100 resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a squeeze up to test the 23500 medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week (please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy that has been published yesterday).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.