Daily Outlook, Tues 30 Aug 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to inch up higher today in line with the stabilization seen in the benchmark U.S. stock indices after a weak closing seen on last Friday, 26 August 2016.

However, technicals are not advocating for a constructive up move at this juncture.

Key elements

Despite this morning’s up move, the Index still remains below a significant resistance of 23100 that is defined by a confluence of elements. The pull-back resistance of the bearish breakdown from the former medium-term ascending channel support in place since 24 June 2016 low, the short-term descending trendline that has capped prior advances since 18 August 2016 high and yesterday’s opening gapped down.

The 1 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch downwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

The short-term supports rest at 22740 and 22200.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 23100

Supports: 22740 & 22200

Next resistance: 23500 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Turn bearish for a potential medium-term decline. As long as the 23100 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to test the 22740 support and a break below it may add impetus for a further slide towards 22200.

On the other hand, a break above the 23100 resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a squeeze up to test the 23500 medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week (please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy that has been published yesterday).

