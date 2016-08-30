hang seng index further potential downside below 23100 resistance 2674772016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to inch up higher today in line with the stabilization seen in the benchmark U.S. stock indices after a weak closing seen on last Friday, 26 August 2016.
However, technicals are not advocating for a constructive up move at this juncture.
Pivot (key resistance): 23100
Supports: 22740 & 22200
Next resistance: 23500 (medium-term pivot)
Turn bearish for a potential medium-term decline. As long as the 23100 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to test the 22740 support and a break below it may add impetus for a further slide towards 22200.
On the other hand, a break above the 23100 resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a squeeze up to test the 23500 medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week (please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy that has been published yesterday).
