hang seng index daily outlook wed 14 oct back at the 2226022180 pull back support of the double bott

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to trade sideways in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2015 2:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_14 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to trade sideways in the overnight session and broke below the short-term support at 22475 in the opening session today, 14 October 2015.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now resting just above the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support which is the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 09 October 2015 high.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator is back at its support as well.
  • In the shorter-term, the Index is capped by a descending trendline (in pink) now resistance at 22700 follow by 23170 (0.764 Fibonacci projection of the 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 low @1pm).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22260/22180

Resistance: 22700 & 23170

Next support: 21370

Conclusion

The Index is now back just above its weekly pivotal support at 22260/22180 but it needs to have a break above 22700 in order to gain impetus for a potential rally to target 23170 in the first step.

On the other hand, a further decline below the 22260/22180 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium-term bullish expectation to trigger a deeper down move towards the next support at 21370.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.