hang seng index daily outlook wed 11 nov back at 2226022180 key support for a potential push up 2607
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to drift lower and tested […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to drift lower and tested […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to drift lower and tested the key pull-back support zone at 22260/22180.
Pivot (key support): 22260/22180
Resistance: 22630 & 23100/23260
Next support: 21280
As long as the 22260/22180 pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up to test the intermediate resistance at 22630 and breaking above it is likely to add impetus for further up move to target the 23100/23260 key medium-term resistance (range top).
However, a break below the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected push up scenario to see the start of a deeper decline towards the next support at 21280 in the first step.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.