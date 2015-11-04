(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) had a minor pull-back above the 22500 short-term pivotal support before it rallied close to 3% this morning and hit our expected upside target at 23100.

Key elements

The Index has staged a bullish breakout above its former trendline resistance from the 26 May 2015 high at 23100. The Index has tested and staged a bearish reaction off this trendlince resistance on three previous occasions; 26 May 2015, 24 June 2015 and most recently on 23 October 2015. In addition, the Index has recorded a steep decline of 29% from 26 May 2015 high to the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 20070 below this former trendline resistance. As this horrendous decline is the worst since October 2011, thus a bullish breakout above the trendline resistance represents a significant change in market sentiment from negative to positive.

The next intermediate resistance stands at 23530 which is defined by the swing high of 23 October 2015 and the 3.61.8 Fibonacci projection from 02 Nov 2015 low @9am to 02 Nov 2015 high @11am projected from the 02 Nov 2015 low @3pm.

The pull-back support of the short-term ascending channel bullish breakout stands at 22880.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme overbought level which suggests the Index may stage a minor pull-back in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 23100

Pivot (key support): 22880

Resistance: 23530

Next support: 22680 & 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 23100 with a maximum limit set at the 22880 daily (short-term) pivotal support. Thereafter, it is likely to stage another round of potential rally to target the 23530 resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above the 22880 pivotal support is likely to see a “bull-trap” (failure bullish breakout) for another round of decline to test the next support at 22680 before the key 22260/22180 zone (pull-back support of the ‘Double Bottom” bullish breakout).

