October 13, 2015 1:38 PM
Hong Kong (1 hour)_13 Oct 2015

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways yesterday.

Key elements

  • The Index has shed 0.7% from yesterday’s high of 22651 seen in the overnight U.S. session to a current low of 22475 printed today.
  • Despite its weak opening, the Index is still holding above the short-term support at 22475 which is the lower boundary of a short-term triangle range consolidation pattern (in pink) in place since the 07 October 2015 high.
  • The Index is now coming close to the apex of the triangle range consolidation pattern where a price action breakout is likely to occur soon.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch upwards from its oversold region which suggests a revival in upside momentum.
  • The significant short-term resistances will be at 22890 and 23170  which are defined by the 0.618/ 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 low @1pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22475

Resistance: 22890 & 23170

Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot).

Conclusion

As long as the 22475 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout from its triangle range pattern to target 22890 before 23170.

However, failure to hold above the 22475 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide towards the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support (pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).

