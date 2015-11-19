hang seng index daily outlook thurs 19 nov gapped up with next resistance at 22870 2629192015

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index)  has gapped up in today’s […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2015 1:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_19 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index)  has gapped up in today’s opening session with intermediate support at 22390 (upper limit of the gap).
  • The key pivotal support remains at 22260/22180 which is the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and the lower limit of today’s gapped up in price action (click here for details).
  • The intermediate resistance to watch will be at 22870 which is also the current medium-term upside trigger (link here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests a risk of a pull-back as upside momentum has appeared to be “overstretched”.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 22390

Pivot (key support): 22260/22180

Resistance: 22870

Next support: 21830

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first to test the intermediate support at 22390 before a potential push up to target the 22870 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a retest on this Monday, 16 November 2015 low at 21830

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.