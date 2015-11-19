hang seng index daily outlook thurs 19 nov gapped up with next resistance at 22870 2629192015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has gapped up in today’s […]
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has gapped up in today’s […]
Intermediate support: 22390
Pivot (key support): 22260/22180
Resistance: 22870
Next support: 21830
The Index may see a pull-back first to test the intermediate support at 22390 before a potential push up to target the 22870 resistance.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a retest on this Monday, 16 November 2015 low at 21830
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.