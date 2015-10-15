(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways and continued to hold above the 2260/22180 “crucial” weekly pivotal support (neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.

Key elements

Today’s morning price action has broken above the short-term trendline resistance (in dotted pink) joining the highs since 09 October 2015 as expected in the first hour of trading on the cash market. It is now acting as a pull-back support at 22630.

The hourly (short-term) RSI remains bullish and it has also staged a bullish breakout above its former trendline resistance (in dotted green) and the 50% neutrality level. This observation suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

The significant resistances to watch in the short-term stands at 23170 follow by 23500/23600 which are defined by the 0.764/1.00 Fibonacci projections from 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 low @2pm

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 22700/22630

Pivot (key support): 22470

Resistance: 23170 & 23500/23600

Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

After three days of sideways movement, the Index has finally shown signs of an increase in upside momentum as expected (refer to the latest short-term key elements as highlighted above). As long as the 22470 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a direct rise now to target 23170 and even the 23500/23600 resistance zone.

However, a break below the 22470 pivotal support may jeopardise the bullish tone to see another dip down to retest the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support.

