The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways and continued to hold above the 2260/22180 “crucial” weekly pivotal support (neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.
Intermediate support: 22700/22630
Pivot (key support): 22470
Resistance: 23170 & 23500/23600
Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)
After three days of sideways movement, the Index has finally shown signs of an increase in upside momentum as expected (refer to the latest short-term key elements as highlighted above). As long as the 22470 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a direct rise now to target 23170 and even the 23500/23600 resistance zone.
However, a break below the 22470 pivotal support may jeopardise the bullish tone to see another dip down to retest the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support.
