hang seng index daily outlook thurs 12 nov maintain push up scenario above 22430 first support 26108

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the key 22260/22180 […]


November 12, 2015 3:25 PM
Hong Kong (1 hour)_12 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the key 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Today’s morning (12 November) price action has staged a bullish breakout above the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted pink) linking the highs since 04 November 2015 now turns pull-back support at 22430.
  • Current price action is now resting just below our expected first upside target at 22630 (current printed high is 22619 as at 11.11am, SGT).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index as current upside momentum has appeared to be “overstretched”.
  • The key medium-term resistance remains 23100/23260 which is defined by the trendline (in red) joining the highs of 23 October and 04 November 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 22430

Pivot (key support): 22260/22180

Resistance: 22630 & 23100/23260

Next support: 21280

Conclusion

The Index may now stage a pull-back at this juncture towards the intermediate support at 22430 with a maximum limit set at the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support before another round of push up to test the 23100/23260 medium-term range resistance.

On the flip side, failure to hold above the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected push up scenario to see the start of a deeper decline towards the next support at 21280 in the first step.

