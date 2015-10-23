hang seng index daily outlook fri 23 oct minor pull back before new rise above 22780 support 2506222

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied in the European session and […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2015 3:26 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (daily)_23 Oct 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_23 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied in the European session and in today’s morning session; it has tested the 23170 short-term pivotal resistance before staging a minor retreat.

 Key elements

  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support and the 50% neutrality level which suggests that medium-term upside momentum remains intact.
  • The significant medium-term resistance zone remains at 23500/24000 which is defined by the descending trendline joining the highs since 26 May 2015, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 May 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low and the exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout
  • The short-term support to watch now will be at 22780 which is defined by the former short-term range top congestion area from 09 October to 13 October 2015 and the pull-back support (in dotted green) from the 16 October 2015 high.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has turned down from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its oversold region. This observation highlights the risk of a minor pull-back in price action.

 Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22780

Resistance: 23500/23600 & 24000

Next support: 22260/22180

 Conclusion

Based on inter-market relationships/observations, the probability of a “deeper pull-back” scenario has been reduced. Right now, any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 22780 daily (short-term) pivotal support for another round of upside movement to target the 23500/23600 resistance.

However, a break below the 22780 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bullish tone to see another round of choppy price action to retest the key medium-term support at 22260/22180 (the neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).

 Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


 

Economic Calendar

