(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the 22390/22180 key short-term support.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Current price action is now trading at the upper limit of the gap support at 22390.

The key pivotal support remains at 22260/22180 which is the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and the lower limit of today’s gapped up in price action (click here

The intermediate resistance remains at 22870 which is also the current medium-term upside trigger and the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 16 November 2015 low ( link

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped down and it is coming close to its oversold region which suggests a potential revival in upside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 22390

Pivot (key support): 22260/22180

Resistance: 22870

Next support: 21830

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the intermediate support at 22390 for a potential push up to target the 22870 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a retest on this Monday, 16 November 2015 low at 21830.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.