hang seng index daily outlook fri 13 nov mixed elements neutral for now between 2226022180 22650 261

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher and almost hit the […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2015 3:37 PM
Hong Kong (1 hour)_13 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher and almost hit the lower limit of the expected upside target at 23100 (printed a high of 23009).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

 Key elements

  • Today’s morning (13 November) price action has gapped down in line with the weak performance seen in the U.S. stock market.
  • Current price action is now back at the 22260/22180 key medium-term pull-back support of “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.
  • There is an overhead gap resistance at 22650.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme oversold level which suggests a potential rebound at this juncture as the current downside momentum of the recent decline appears “overstretched”.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Support: 22260/22180 & 21280

Resistance: 22650 & 23100/23260

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at the moment. We prefer to have a neutral stance now and with key levels at 22260/22180 and 22650.

Only a break above the gap resistance at 22650 may trigger a push up to retest the 23100/23260 key medium-term resistance.

