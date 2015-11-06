hang seng index daily outlook fri 06 nov tolerate the excess and watch the 22700 support level for p
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has inched lower and recorded a current low of 22758 in today’s morning session, 06 November. Current price has challenged the 22880 short-term pivotal support as “fear factor” is now building up in the “interest rate sensitive” Hong Kong’s economy due to an imminent potential interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve central bank in December and the “anxiety” of today’s key U.S. data release of the latest non-farm payrolls for October.
Pivot (key support): 22880/22700
Resistance: 23150 & 23530
Next support: 22530 & 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)
After a close examine on the current status of technical elements, this morning’s slide in price action is more like a potential “noise” and we will tolerate the excess at the daily (short) pivotal support to 22700.
As long as the 22700 level holds, the Index may see a recovery to retest 23150 before targeting the next resistance at 23530.
On the flip side, a break below the 22700 (excess) pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected recovery scenario for a further slide towards 22530 and even the key pull back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 22260/22180.
