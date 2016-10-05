hang seng index bullish breakout potential up move to resume above 23630500 support 2677782016

Daily Outlook, Wed 05 Oct 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has […]


October 5, 2016 2:05 PM
Daily Outlook, Wed 05 Oct 2016

hang-seng-weekly_05-oct-2016

hang-seng-1-hour_05-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has failed to shape the expected “final downleg” as per highlighted in our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy (click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • The Index has staged a bullish breakout from the mini “symmetrical triangle” consolidation in place since 9 September 2016 high of 24406. The pull-back support of this consolidation bullish breakout is now at 23630.
  • Short-term key support now rests at 23500 which is defined by the minnow swing low area formed yesterday.
  • Significant short-term resistance stands at 24500 which is defined by the former major swing high area of 16 January/10 April 2011 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the significant down move from 26 April 2015 high to 11 February 2016 low of 18056 (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 23630

Pivot (key support): 23500

Resistances: 24070 & 24500

Next support: 23260

Conclusion

Bullish breakout from “symmetrical triangle” range consolidation and as long as the 23500 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upside movement to target 24070 before 24500.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 23500 is likely to see a failure bullish breakout (bull trap) for a slide back towards the next support at 23260 (ascending trendline from the minor swing low of 13 September 2016)

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

