After a 7% plunge seen in the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) from last Thursday, 21170 high to Friday, 24 June low of 19641 reinforced by the vote for Brexti, the on-going decline has managed to stall as expected on the lower boundary (support) of the medium-term “Triangle range” configuration.

The Index has started to evolve within a medium-term “Triangle range” configuration in place since 21 April 2016 high with its lower boundary (support) now at 19880/800.

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which suggests a potential upswing in price action within its current “triangle range” configuration.

The near-term resistance stands at 20470/550 which is defined by the minor swing high of 24 June 2016 that has tested thrice in the past.

Pivot (key support): 19800

Resistance: 20470/550

Next support: 19560 (medium-term pivot)

Potential upswing in progress within “triangle range” configuration. As long as the 19800 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the near-term resistance zone of 20470/550 in the first step.

However, a break below the 19800 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a further dip to test this week medium-term pivotal support at 19560.

