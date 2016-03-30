(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways yesterday below the 20510 short-term pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

In today’s morning session, 30 March 2016, the Index has staged a gap up of 1.8% to print a current high of 20716.

Key elements

Despite this morning gapped up in price action, the Index has not surpassed the trendline resistance that has linked the “lower highs” since the 23 October 2015 high of 23452.

It is now testing the trendline resistance now at 20740 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 18 March 2016 high to the 24 March 2016 low of 20155.

The significant short-term support now rests at today’s gap up and the minor swing low area of 29 March 2016 @9pm which gives us a zone of 20300/270.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20740

Supports: 20300/270 & 19800

Next resistance: 21000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now right below the 20740 trendline resistance where it faces the risk of at least a pull-back towards the 20300/270 support zone in the first step.

However, a break above the 20740 trendline resistance is likely to put the bears on hold for a further potential push up towards the 21000 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.