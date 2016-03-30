hang seng daily outlook wed 30 mar 2016 right at 20740 trendline resistance 2656102016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways yesterday below the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 30, 2016 2:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_30 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_30 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways yesterday below the 20510 short-term pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

In today’s morning session, 30 March 2016, the Index has staged a gap up of 1.8% to print a current high of 20716.

Key elements

  • Despite this morning gapped up in price action, the Index has not surpassed the trendline resistance that has linked the “lower highs” since the 23 October 2015 high of 23452.
  • It is now testing the trendline resistance now at 20740 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 18 March 2016 high to the 24 March 2016 low of 20155.
  • The significant short-term support now rests at today’s gap up and the minor swing low area of 29 March 2016 @9pm which gives us a zone of 20300/270.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20740

Supports: 20300/270 & 19800

Next resistance:  21000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now right below the 20740 trendline resistance where it faces the risk of at least a pull-back towards the 20300/270 support zone in the first step.

However, a break above the 20740 trendline resistance is likely to put the bears on hold for a further potential push up towards the 21000 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.