The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected push up and in yesterday’s late European session it has tested the predefined short-term pivotal resistance at 21410 but the Index does not have a clear breakout above it (printed a high of 21440).

Key elements

Yesterday’s push up in price action has stalled exactly at the pull-back resistance of the former short-term “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout (in dotted purple) which is our 21410 daily pivotal resistance (see 1 hour chart).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached is overbought region and it is coming close to an extreme overbought level which suggests that the current upside momentum of the price action is overstretched. Limited upside potential at this juncture.

In addition, the 4 hour candlestick has formed an impending “Doji” pattern where it indicates that yesterday’s bulls are getting “indecisive” and likely a lack of confidence to push up the Index higher.

The significant short-term support rests at 21820 which is defined by the former minor swing high areas of 21/31 March 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to last week high of 21648.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21410/440

Supports: 21130 & 21820

Next resistance: 21800/970

Conclusion

Despite yesterday’s push up in price action we are maintain our short-term bearish bias for the Index as it does not have a clear break above the 21410 pivotal resistance. Therefore we are tolerating the excess to 21440 for a potential decline to retest yesterday’s minor low at 21130 before targeting the 21820 support.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 21440 short-term pivotal resistance should see another round of choppy price action for a further push up towards the next resistance at 21800/970.

