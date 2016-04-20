hang seng daily outlook wed 20 apr 2016 further potential weakness ahead 2658712016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has tried to stage a bullish […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2016 3:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_20 Apr 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_20 Apr 2016

China A50 (4 hour)_20 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has tried to stage a bullish breakout above the 21530 pivotal resistance in a “thin” trading environment during yesterday’s U.S. session (printed a high of 21587).

Interestingly, yesterday’s push up in price action did not get a positive follow through today, 20 April 2016 as the Index staged an opening gap down in the morning session. Therefore, our short-term bearish view remains intact. Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.  

Key elements

  • Despite yesterday’s push up in price action, the rally has stalled right at the short-term pull-back resistance of a former trendline support (in dotted red) from 08 April 2016 low @9a.m (see 1 hour chart). Thus on the medium to short-term, 21530 remains the key resistance which is defined by pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel’s lower boundary bearish breakout (see 4 hour chart).
  • The first near-term support rests at 21000 (18 April 2016 minor swing low, seen after the failed Doha talks and now the neckline support of a mini bearish “Double Top”). The next support stands at 20600 (the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout, in dotted pink as highlighted on the 4 hour chart).
  • Short-term upside momentum has started to show signs of exhaustion. The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at the overbought region and still has room for further downside potential before reaching the extreme oversold level.
  • Intermarket analysis – the China A50 Index has tumbled the most in the past 7 weeks and it is now breaking below the neckline of a bearish “Double Top” chart configuration and fast approaching the first support at 9400 where a break below it is likely to unleash more weakness. This observation has been highlighted earlier in our weekly outlook/strategy published this Monday, click here for a recap (Weekly strategy chart attached over here, please see the last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21530

Supports: 21000 & 20600

Next resistance: 21960

Conclusion

As long as the 21530 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to a further decline towards our expected short-term downside target at 21000 and a break below it may trigger further weakness towards the next support at 20600.

On the flipside, a clear break above the 21530 pivotal resistance is likely to see an extension of the countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low to target the next resistance at 21960 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.