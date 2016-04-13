hang seng daily outlook wed 13 apr 2016 right below key 21000 medium term resistance for potential b

Hang Seng (4 hour)_13 Apr 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_13 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has rallied as expected and gapped up this morning, 13 April 2016 to hit our short-term upside target at 20730/830

Key elements

  • The Index is now back on the trendline resistance (highlighted in pink) ) that has linked up the lower highs since the 23 October 2015 high of 23530  and the medium-term resistance of 21000. (click here for more details in our latest weekly strategy/outlook).
  • On the shorter-term, the 21000 resistance also confluences with the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place from last Friday low, 08 April 2016.
  • The hourly and daily Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective extreme overbought levels. These observations suggest that the current upside momentum is overstretched and the price action may see a bearish reaction at this juncture.
  • The significant short-term support rests at 20650/590 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel and the former minor swing high area of 11 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21000 (weekly pivot)

Support: 20650/590

Next resistance: 21840

Conclusion

As long as the 21000 medium-term resistance pivotal is not surpassed, the Index may see a bearish reaction towards the 20650/590 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above (daily close) 21000 is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 21840 .

