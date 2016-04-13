(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has rallied as expected and gapped up this morning, 13 April 2016 to hit our short-term upside target at 20730/830

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index is now back on the trendline resistance (highlighted in pink) ) that has linked up the lower highs since the 23 October 2015 high of 23530 and the medium-term resistance of 21000. (click here

On the shorter-term, the 21000 resistance also confluences with the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place from last Friday low, 08 April 2016.

The hourly and daily Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective extreme overbought levels. These observations suggest that the current upside momentum is overstretched and the price action may see a bearish reaction at this juncture.

The significant short-term support rests at 20650/590 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel and the former minor swing high area of 11 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21000 (weekly pivot)

Support: 20650/590

Next resistance: 21840

Conclusion

As long as the 21000 medium-term resistance pivotal is not surpassed, the Index may see a bearish reaction towards the 20650/590 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above (daily close) 21000 is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 21840 .

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.