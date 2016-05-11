

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed staged the expected push up towards above last Friday, 06 May 2016 low of 19993. In today morning session, 11 May 2016, it printed a high of 20362 just below the predefined short-term pivotal resistance of 20500/600 before it sold off to print a current intraday low of 19987.

The Index has tumbled as expected after the minor push up despite the overnight gains seen in the major U.S. benchmark stock indices. It is now coming close to our short-term downside target at 19850. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The earlier minor push up seen in the price action of the Index from last Friday low of 19993 has tested but failed to break above the former failed trendline resistance bullish breakout (in dotted pink) that the Index has reintegrated back below it. It is now acting as a resistance at 20360 (see 4 hour chart).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has ample room to manoeuvre before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that downside momentum remains intact to reinforce a further potential decline in price action.

The next support after 19850 (the 9/11 March 2016 swing low areas) rests at the 19680/500 zone (our current medium-term downside target) which is defined by the former swing high areas of 29 January/22 & 26 February 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016.

The key short-term resistance now stands at 20360/500 which is also the minor swing high areas of 05/09/10 May 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20210

Pivot (key resistance): 20360/500

Support: 19850 & 19680/500

Next resistance: 21060 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The medium-term bearish trend in place since 21 April 2016 high remains intact. As long as the tightened 20360/500 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg to target 19850 before 19680/500.

However, a clearance above the 20360/500 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a “relief” push up to test the 21060 weekly pivotal resistance (neckline resistance of the recent minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout).

