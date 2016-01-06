hang seng daily outlook wed 06 jan 2016 further potential decline below 21040 2646922016

January 6, 2016 3:37 PM
Hang Seng (4 hour)_06 Jan 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_06 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the short-term pivotal support at 21020 and invalidated the preferred corrective rebound scenario. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to drift lower towards the lower end of the ‘Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since 23 October 2015 high with its lower boundary (support) at 20700/20500 (see 4 hour chart).
  • On the shorter-term, the Index has evolved in a bearish descending channel with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 21350 and 20700 respective (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 20700 support also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below its trendline resistance and the 50& neutrality level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21040 Support: 20700 Next resistance: 21350

Conclusion

As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal resistance at 21040 is not surpassed, the Index may see a further push down to target the 20700 support (first medium-term downside target, details here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy). On the other hand, a clearance above the 21040 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the descending channel resistance at 21350.

