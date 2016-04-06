(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has tumbled yesterday as expected but has not hit our expected short-term downside target (support) of 19800.

It traded sideways throughout the European/early U.S. session before it inched higher this morning, 06 April 2016 reinforced by a better than China Caixin Services PMI figure for Mar which is at 52.2 versus a February reading of 51.2.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave principal, the Index has shaped a 5 waves impulsive downside movement from its high of 20994 seen on 30 March 2016 to yesterday low of 20068. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has also shaped a bullish divergence at its oversold region (a slowdown in upside momentum of price action) Therefore, right now we are shaping a consolidation/rebound to retrace the 5 waves downside movement.

A typical retracement (expected target for the consolidation/rebound) for a 5 waves downside movement stands at 50%/61.8% which also coincides with the 01 April 2016 minor swing high of 20520.

Right below 20520, there is a short-term trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 30 March 2016 high@11pm that is capping the Index at 20340/425.

The next significant support rests at 19800 which is defined by the swing lows area of 03/09/11 March 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low to 30 March 2016 high of 20988

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20340/425

Pivot (key resistance): 20520/630

Support: 19800

Next resistance: 21000 (weekly/medium-term)

Conclusion

Right now, we are shaping a potential consolidation/rebound to retrace the downward movement from 30 March 2016 high of 20994. Intermediate resistance stands at 20340/425 with the short-term daily pivotal resistance at 20520/630 which is likely to cap the rebound for another potential downleg to target the 19800 support.

However, a clearance above the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a push up for a retest the 21000 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.