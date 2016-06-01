hang seng daily outlook wed 01 june 2016 maintain bearish bias below 21100 resistance 2663652016

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has pushed up (printed a high […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2016 1:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (1 hour)_01 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has pushed up (printed a high of 20998) and staged the expected bearish reaction below 21100 medium-term pivotal resistance.

During the U.S session, the Index has continued its slide and printed a low of 20699 which translated into around a 70% wipe out of the early gains seen in the Asian session.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s the rally has stalled right at the descending trendline resistance in place since 26 October 2016 high which is just below the 21100 medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week.
  • The near-term supports remain at 20500 (minor swing low of 30 May 2016 + pull-back support) follow by 20270 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 19 May 2016 low to 31 May 2016 high of 20998).
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI remains bearish below its pull-back resistance which suggests that short-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21100

Supports: 20500 & 20270

Next resistance: 21650

Conclusion

Maintain bearish bias. As long as the 21100 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline to test the 20500 support in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 21100 pivotal resistance is likely to open up scope for a further rally towards the next resistance at 21650 (21/28 April 2016 swing high area).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.