hang seng daily outlook tues 29 mar 2016 potential further decline below 20510 resistance 2656002016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has opened with a gapped up (+1.2%) in today’s morning session after its Easter holiday.
Pivot (key resistance): 20510
Support: 19800
Next resistances: 21000 (weekly pivot)
We maintain our bearish bias on the Hong Kong 50 Index. As long as the 20510 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further push down to test the 19800 support.
On the other hand, a break above the 20510 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a potential “relief rebound” towards the 21000 weekly pivotal resistance.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.