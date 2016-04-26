hang seng daily outlook tues 26 apr 2016 short term tide favours the potential bears below 212502141

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has broken the lower boundary of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 26, 2016 2:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_26 Apr 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_26 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has broken the lower boundary of it minor range support at 21240, thus the “last push up” scenario within the “Ascending Wedge”  has been invalidated.

Key elements

  • Since opening with a gap up in  this morning session, the Index has printed a high of 21412 in the first hour of trading before it gave up all its gain and broke below the “Ascending Wedge” support  at 21240 within the next hour @10am. A quick reversal within a short span of time indicates a further potential bearish pressure since there is a lack of follow through from the bid side.
  • The pull-back resistance of the minor “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout stands at around 21410 which is also the current session high.
  • The intermediate short-term support rests at 21820 which is defined by the former minor swing high areas of 21/31 March 2016 and the 23.6%  Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to last week high of 21648.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator remains oriented to the downside as it still has some room left to manoeuvre before reaching its extreme oversold level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 21250

Pivot (key resistance): 21410

Supports: 21820 & 20600

Next resistance: 21800/970

Conclusion

The tide has turned and it is in favour of the bears. Any potential short-term rebound is likely to be capped by the short-term intermediate resistance at 21250 (former minor range support formed in yesterday session) with a maximum limit set at the 21410 short-term daily pivotal resistance for another potential decline to target at least the 21820 support in the first step.

However, a break above the 21410 short-term pivotal resistance should see another round of choppy price action for a potential push up towards the  next resistance at 21800/970.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.