hang seng daily outlook tues 23 feb 2016 rally from 11 february 2016 low is getting exhausted watch
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has push up as expected and hit a high of 19581 in the overnight U.S. session.
Intermediate resistance: 19650
Pivot (key resistance): 19720
Supports: 19150 & 18900
Next resistance: 20230
We are getting close to an inflection level where Index is likely to end the first phase of the on-going countertrend rally. Technical elements are suggesting a potential final push up towards 19650 with a maximum limit set at the 19720 short-term pivotal resistance to complete the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration before the corrective pull-back occurs for a decline to target the 19150 support in the first step.
However, a clearance above the 19720 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see an extension of the countertrend rally to target the next resistance at 20230.
