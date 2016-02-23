hang seng daily outlook tues 23 feb 2016 rally from 11 february 2016 low is getting exhausted watch

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 23, 2016 3:50 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (1 hour)_23 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has push up as expected and hit a high of 19581 in the overnight U.S. session.

Key elements

  • Since the low of 18898 printed on 17 February 2016, the upward movement of the Index seems to be getting “exhausted” as it traced out a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration where the magnitude of the “higher highs” are lower than the magnitude of the “ higher  lower”.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the “Ascending Wedge” configuration tends to be formed at the tail end of a rally with is in line with our expectation that the Index’s first phase of the countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low is coming to an end.
  • The wave structure of a typical “Ascending Wedge” tends to be in a five waves motion and the current price structure has traced out 4 waves, labelled as i, ii, iii & iv. The wave iv should be supported at the 19260 level (gap + Ascending Wedge trendline support + 76.4% retracement from end of wave ii to end of wave iii). Thereafter, we are likely to see a potential final push up for wave v to complete the “Ascending Wedge” configuration with the potential end target at 19650 (Ascending Wedge trendline resistance + Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • The next significant short-term resistance stands at 19720 which is defined by the swing highs area of 19 January and 29 January 2016.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now approaching its oversold region which reinforces the “last push up” scenario as per above mentioned.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 19650

Pivot (key resistance): 19720

Supports: 19150 & 18900

Next resistance: 20230

Conclusion

We are getting close to an inflection level where Index is likely to end the first phase of the on-going countertrend rally. Technical elements are suggesting a potential final push up towards 19650 with a maximum limit set at the 19720 short-term pivotal resistance to complete the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration before the corrective pull-back occurs for a decline to target the 19150 support in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 19720 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see an extension of the countertrend rally to target the next resistance at 20230.

Economic Calendar

