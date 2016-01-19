(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The Hong Kong 40 Index

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has continued to flash a bullish divergence signal which suggests that downside momentum is losing strength.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18900

Resistance: 19850

Next support: 18480/400

Conclusion

Technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggests that we are coming close to a key inflection point for a mean reversion/snap-back after a steep decline in place since 24 December 2015.

We expect a possible last push down to around the 18900 short-term pivotal support before a potential “snap-back” occurs to target the intermediate resistance at 19850 in the first step.

On the flip side, a break below the 18900 pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the medium-term downtrend towards the next support at 18480/400.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.