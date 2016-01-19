hang seng daily outlook tues 19 jan 2016 coming close to 18900 short term support for potential snap

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to drift lower but it is


January 19, 2016 2:40 PM
Hang Seng (1 hour)_19 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to drift lower but it is coming close to a key short-term support at 18900 as per defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster and the lower boundary of an “Expanding Wedge” linking the lower lows since 07 January 2016 @5pm.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has continued to flash a bullish divergence signal which suggests that downside momentum is losing strength.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18900

Resistance: 19850

Next support: 18480/400

Conclusion

Technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggests that we are coming close to a key inflection point for a mean reversion/snap-back after a steep decline in place since 24 December 2015.

We expect a possible last push down to around the 18900 short-term pivotal support before a potential “snap-back” occurs to target the intermediate resistance at 19850 in the first step.

On the flip side, a break below the 18900 pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the medium-term downtrend towards the next support at 18480/400.

