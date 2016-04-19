(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shrugged the earlier sell-off triggered by the failed Doha talks on oil production freeze between OPEC and non-OPEC nations. It has rallied but failed to surpass the 21530 resistance (upper range of medium-term neutral zone). Click here for more details on our latest weekly outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Since the bearish breakout of its former ascending channel’s lower boundary on 31 March 2016, any advances seen in price action is being capped by its pull-back resistance at 21530.

This morning session rally has stalled again at the 21530 resistance which also coincides with the pull-back resistance of a former trendline support (in dotted red) from 08 April 2016 low @9am (see 1 hour chart)

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has room before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that downside momentum remains intact.

The near-term support rests at yesterday’s swing low area at 21000 which has tested the former swing high area of 30 March 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21530

Supports: 21000

Next resistance: 21960

Conclusion

As long as the 21530 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a short-term decline towards the 21000 support.

On the other hand, a break above the 21530 pivotal resistance is likely to open up scope for an extension of the countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low to target the next resistance at 21960 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.