(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to trade in a sideways fashion despite yesterday recovery seen in the major U.S. benchmark stock indices.

Key elements

Do take note that the Index has reached a medium-term support/risk zone at 19680/500 where it faces the risk of a minor rebound at this juncture. Click here

The Index has staged a bullish breakout above a former short-term term descending trendline resistance (in dotted green) from 28 April 2016 high now turns pull-back support at 19725. In addition, current price action has dipped close to the pull-back support.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level which suggests a potential upturn in price action as downside momentum gets “overstretched”. These observations support the minor rebound view in price action of the Index.

The significant short-term resistance stands at 20500/600 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 05 May 2016 /11 April 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 21 April 2016 high to last Friday, 13 May 2016 low of 19579.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 19725

Pivot (key support): 19500

Resistance: 20500/600

Next support: 19050

Conclusion

As long as the daily short-term pivotal support at 19500 holds, the Index may shape a minor rebound towards the 20500/600 resistance within a medium-term bearish trend.

However, a break below the 19500 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the minor rebound/snap-back scenario to kick start a direct drop towards the next support at 19050 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.