What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued traded sideways after last Friday’s push up from 20189 low (+2%).

In our latest weekly strategy/outlook published yesterday, we highlighted that the Hong Kong 50 Index may see a risk of a minor push up towards its trendline resistance first. Please click here for more details.

Key elements

The trendline resistance (highlighted in pink) that has linked up the lower highs since the 23 October 2015 high of 23530 is now capping the Index at 20830/20730 (see 4 hour chart).

The trendline resisantance of 20830/20730 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.

In the short-term, the Index has started to evolve within an ascending channel with the upper boundary (resistance) also pointing towards 20830 level. The lower boundary (support) stands at 20400.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region and still has ample room for further upside before reaching the extreme overbought level. These observations suggest a built-up in short-term upside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 20400

Resistances: 20730/830

Next support: 20070/19990

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain bullish. As long as the 20400 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape the potential final push up of the minor rebound towards 20730/830 resistance zone before another potential downleg occurs.

However, failure to hold above the 20400 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the final push up scenario to see a slide to retest last Friday, 08 April 2016 swing low area at 20070/19990.

