By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 12, 2016 1:25 PM
Hang Seng (4 hour)_12 Apr 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_12 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued traded sideways after last Friday’s push up from 20189 low (+2%).

In our latest weekly strategy/outlook published yesterday, we highlighted that the Hong Kong 50 Index may see a risk of a minor push up towards its trendline resistance first. Please click here for more details.

Key elements

  • The trendline resistance (highlighted in pink) that has linked up the lower highs since the 23 October 2015 high of 23530 is now capping the Index at 20830/20730 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The trendline resisantance of 20830/20730 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.
  • In the short-term, the Index has started to evolve within an ascending channel with the upper boundary (resistance) also pointing towards 20830 level. The lower boundary (support) stands at 20400.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region and still has ample room for further upside before reaching the extreme overbought level. These observations suggest a built-up in short-term upside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 20400

Resistances: 20730/830

Next support: 20070/19990

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain bullish. As long as the 20400 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape the potential final push up of the minor rebound towards 20730/830 resistance zone before another potential downleg occurs.

However, failure to hold above the 20400 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the final push up scenario to see a slide to retest last Friday, 08 April 2016 swing low area at 20070/19990.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

