hang seng daily outlook tues 10 may 2016 potential push up below 20500600 resistance before decline

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways and failed to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 10, 2016 1:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (1 hour)_10 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways and failed to break below last Friday low of 19993.

In this morning session 10 May 2016, the Hong Kong 50 Index has managed to inch higher due to a better than expected Producer Price Index reading for April as the PPI fell 3.4% y/y versus market expectations of -3.8%. In addition, the Consumer Price Index rose 2.3% y/y in April which is in line with consensus for the third consecutive month. All these data managed to mitigate the risk of deflation in China.

Key elements

  • Despite this positive price movement seen in the morning session has not alter the medium-term bearish trend for the Index. Near-term resistance stands at the 20500/600 zone which is defined by the minor swing high area of 05 May 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 28 April 2016 high of 21649 to last Friday’s low. Please click link to recap our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for further upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum remains intact to support a minor push up in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20500/600

Support: 19850

Next resistance: 21060 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The current medium-term bearish trend in place since the decline from 28 April 2016 high remains intact. In the short-term, the Index may see a push up first towards close to the daily short-term pivotal resistance of 20500/600 before another potential downside movement materialises to target the next support at 19850 (the 9/11 March 2016 swing low areas) in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above the 20500/600 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to put the bears on hold to see a steeper push up to test the 21060 weekly pivotal resistance (neckline resistance of the recent minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.