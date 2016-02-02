(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has shaped the expected pull-back after the bullish breakout seen last Friday, 29 January 2016.

Key elements

The current pull-back has managed to stall at the 19300 minor support of the former swing highs dated from 27 January 2016@9am and 28 January 2016 @5pm which also confluences with the trendline support from 21 January 2016 low.

In conjunction with the trendline support seen on the Index’s price action, the hourly RSI oscillator has also managed to hold and staged a rebound from its trendline support. This observation suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

The significant resistance stands at 20230/380 which is close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 24 December 2015 low to 21 January 2016 low and our current expected medium-term upside target (click here ).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19300

Resistances: 20230/380

Next support: 19000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 19300 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is now likely to see another round of potential upside movement to target 20230/380

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19300 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a further slide to retest the pull-back support of the former trendline resistance from 08 January 2016 high at 19000 (also our medium-term pivotal support).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.