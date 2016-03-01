hang seng daily outlook tues 01 mar 2016 potential push up above 19030 support to retest range top 2

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped a pull-back below its […]


March 1, 2016 2:27 PM
Hang Seng (4 hour)_01 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_01 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped a pull-back below its range top at 19720/19600 and traded sideways thereafter.

Key elements

  • Despite the pull-back in price action, the Index has managed to hold above the short-term trendline support (in green) from the 11 February 2016 low now acting as a floor at around 19030  which is also the gap support seen on last Friday, 25 February 2016.
  • In the medium-term, the Index is still tracing out an impending bullish reversal chart configuration called bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” with its neckline resistance at 19720.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back down towards its oversold region which suggests a potential upturn in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19030

Resistance: 19600/720

Next support: 18800 & 18680/540 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the short-term pivotal support at 19030 holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to retest the 19600/720 range top.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 19030 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the bullish tone to see a further slide to test the next support at 18800 (minor swing low of 24 February 2016). Only a break below 18800 is likely to open up scope for a further decline to target this week medium-term pivotal support at 18680/540

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

