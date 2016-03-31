hang seng daily outlook thurs 31 mar 2016 retreated from weeklymedium term resistance at 21000 26562

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has did another “fake rebound” above […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 31, 2016 2:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_31 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_31 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has did another “fake rebound” above 20740 intermediate resistance and staged to a push towards the 21000 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance (click here for a recap on our weekly outlook/strategy), where it printed a high of 20994 in the U.S. session before it staged a retreat at the closing session at 11.45 pm, Singapore time.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s push up in price action is considered as a “whipsaw” as it has reintegrated back below the pull-back resistance of the ascending channel’s bearish breakout.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has staged another retreat from its resistance the third time. This resistance on the RSI has capped previous advance in the price action of the Index (highlighted by the pink ovals).
  • The first short-term support now stands at 20670 (a congestion level from the minor swing highs area of 22/23 March 2016) which is appearing to be vulnerable. The corresponding hourly RSI oscillator has broken its parallel trendline support which indicates a built-up in downside momentum and it still has ample room before reaching its oversold region.
  • The next short-term support rests at the 20390/270 zone which is defined by yesterday’s gap up and the minor swing low area of 29 March 2016 @9pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21000 (weekly/medium-term)

Supports: 20670 & 20390/270

Next resistance:  22300

Conclusion

Technical elements are still bearish despite yesterday’s rally and most importantly, the Index is still below the weekly/medium-term pivotal resistance of 21000. Short-term price action is now oriented to the downside for a further potential slide to test 20670 before targeting the next support at 20390/270.

On the other hand, a daily close above the 21000 weekly/medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate our medium-term bearish view to see an extension of the countertrend rally to propel the Index higher towards the next resistance at 22300.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.