(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has broken above the 20105 short-term pivotal resistance and the preferred direct drop scenario has been invalidated.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

After yesterday’s acceleration seen in the price action of the Index, it has now pull-backed to the former upper limit of a short-term ascending channel bullish breakout that occurred yesterday.

The significant short-term support now rests at 20100 which are the former minor swing high areas of 12/17 May 2016 and just below the pull-back support of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel bullish breakout.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region which suggests that downside momentum of the current pull-back in price action has started to dissipate.

The significant resistance remains at 20600 which is the current medium-term pivotal resistance.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 20100

Resistance: 20600

Next support: 19740 & 19500

Conclusion

As long as the 20100 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential push up to target the medium-term pivotal resistance at 20600.

However, a break below 20100 may invalidate the short-term bullish scenario and reinstate the bears for a further drop towards the 19740 and 19500 supports.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.