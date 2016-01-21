hang seng daily outlook thurs 21 jan 2016 pull back before another potential upleg 2648352016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested the 18900/700 short-term pivotal support […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 21, 2016 2:42 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_21 Jan 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_21 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested the 18900/700 short-term pivotal support in the U.S. session before staging a “gap-up” opening today, 21 January 2016  in line with the sharp rally seen in all major U.S. indices during the mid U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • This morning “gapped –up” in price action is coming close to our short-term upside target at 19340/447 (gap resistance seen on Tuesday,19 January 2016 and the upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge”.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in price action. Taking into consideration of this observation and in conjunction with current price action as abovementioned, the Index now faces the risk of a pull-back below 19340/447.
  • The next significant resistance stands at 20226/380 which is former range bottom of “Black Monday” 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015 now turns pull-back resistance and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 24 December 2015 high to yesterday’s low (see daily chart).
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator still has room for further upside before reaching its resistance and 50% neutrality level. This observation suggests that the on-going push up in price action is unlikely to end at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18900/700

Resistance: 19340/447 & 20226/380

Next support: 18200

Conclusion

Below 19340/447 intermediate resistance, the Index may see a minor-pull back towards the 18900/700 pivotal support before another potential push up to target the 20226/380 significant medium-term resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 18900/700 pivotal support is likely to open up scope for a further decline towards the medium-term downside target of 18200 (click here for our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

