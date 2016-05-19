(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future is now challenging our predefined short-term pivotal support at 19725 and our initial minor rebound view is now at risk.

Key elements

Based on intermarket analysis, the minor rebound seen yesterday in the S&P 500 and the DAX is almost coming to its end or has ended. In addition, the China A50 has broken below and retested the ascending range/bearish flag consolidation configuration’s former lower boundary (support) which indicates a potential continuation of the medium-term downside movement in place since 03 May 2016 (click here to recap on current weekly outlook/strategy & refer to the 2 nd chart) .

. On the Hong Kong 50 Index, the minor ascending trendline from 13 May 2016 low has been broken and current price action has retested and failed to make any advance.

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 19910 which is the minor swing high of 18 May 2016 and the gap seen on the 18 May 2016.

The short-term supports rests at 19500 follow by 19050 (minor swing low area of 29 February 2016 + 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the distance of down move from 21 April 2016 high of 21648 to 06 May 2016 low of 19993 projected from 11 May 2016 high @9am).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19910

Supports: 19500 & 19050

Next resistance: 20360

Conclusion

Turn bearish and as long as the daily short-term pivotal resistance at 19910 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential decline to target 19500 before 19050.

On the other hand, a break above the 19910 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the direct drop scenario for a minor rebound to test the next resistance at 20360 (the minor swing high areas of 09/11 May 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 21 April 2016 high to last Friday, 13 May 2016 low of 19579)

