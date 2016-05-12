(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped the expected decline below the predefined short-term intermediate resistance of 21210 and hit the expected first downside target at 19850 in today’s (12 May 2016) morning session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Since the high of 28 April 2016, the Index has evolved within the a short-term bearish descending channel with its upper boundary (resistance) now at 20160 which also confluences with the former failed trendline resistance bullish breakout (in dotted pink) (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is still exhibiting a continuation of downside momentum as it still has some room left to manoeuvre before reaching its extreme oversold level.

The next significant support rests at the 19680/500 zone (our current medium-term downside target) which is defined by the former swing high areas of 29 January/22 & 26 February 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20000

Pivot (key resistance): 20160

Support: 19680/500

Next resistance: 21060 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We remain bearish below a tightened daily pivotal resistance at 20160 for a final potential push down to target the 19680/500 support (medium-term downside target). Thereafter, the Index may face the risk of a mean reversion rally.

On the flipside, a break above the 20160 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to damage the short-term bearish trend to see a mean reversion rally to test the 21060 weekly pivotal resistance (neckline resistance of the recent minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.