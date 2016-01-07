(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has hit the expected downside target at 20700 in the overnight U.S. session. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

This morning session sell-off has led the Index to test the lower boundary (support) of the “Expanding Wedge” in place since 23 October 2015 high at 20290.

The 20290 support also confluences closely with the range bottom formed during the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 to 29 September 2015 period and 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 26 November 2015 to 14 December 2015 projected from 24 December 2015 high.

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its oversold region with a bullish divergence signal. This observation suggests that the strength of the current downside momentum has started to abate.

The intermediate resistance zone now stands at 20740/21040 which is defined by a trendline resistance that links the lower highs since 30 December 2015 @9am and the 23.6%/38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 24 December 2015 high to the current low of 20260.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 20200

Resistance: 20740/21040

Next support: 20070

Conclusion

The current down move of the Index has reached the upper limit of our second medium-term downside target at 20290 (please click on this link to recap our weekly outlook/strategy).

Current technical elements are advocating at least a minor rebound in price action. As long as the 20200 pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential push up to target the intermediate resistance zone at 20740/21040.

However, a break below the 20200 pivotal support may see a further decline to test the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 20070.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.